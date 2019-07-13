valley focus

Valley Focus: Fowler Clinic Accepting New Patients

By Aurora Diaz
A new clinic in Fowler is now accepting pediatric and adult patients.

Adventist Health and Valley Children's Healthcare teamed up to open the new clinic this summer.

Dr. Mokhtar El Deeb, an OB-GYN and Women's Health specialist with Adventist Health said, "For women, our advice is if you're planning to be pregnant, come and visit your OB-GYN because when we start before the pregnancy, that's much better. And then if it didn't happen, the moment the woman learns she is pregnant, she has to come and visit her OB-GYN, as early prenatal care will improve the outcome for both mom and her baby. We'll do a little blood test. That's really important. Some of them are very time-sensitive." Dr. El Deeb and Charlotte Montelongo, Practice Administrator at Adventist Health Medical Office in Fowler

Dr. Deeb joined Action News anchor Liz Harrison on the set of ABC30's Valley Focus public affairs show to discuss the new clinic and what it offers.

The clinic is located at 300 S. Leon S. Peters Boulevard in Fowler. For more information: (559) 834-1614 or go to www.FowlerCare.com
