Valley Focus: Hecho En Fresno Celebrates Mexican-American Culture

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --Hecho en Fresno or Made in Fresno is down to become a night of Latin music, dance and culture. Artists include Omar Naré, Patrick Contreras aka El Violin, and dancer Jasmín La Carís.
The September 29, 2018 performance includes modern styles of Mexican folkloric dance from The Irene Gonzalez Project, Ballet Folklórico Alta California, Ballet Folklórico de Madera, and special guests Tonatiuh Danzantes Del Quinto Sol and Ballet Folklorico Cielito
Lindo. Naré, a native of Sanger, joined Margot Kim on the set of Valley Focus to talk about the event and his influences. He also performed in the Action News studio. Get a preview on the Valley Focus videos.
For tickets visit arteamericas.org Arte Americas is located at 1630 Van Ness Ave, Fresno California 93721.