Valley Focus: Neighborhood Industries Invests in Community

Aurora Diaz
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A local non profit aims to transform neighborhoods one person and one paycheck at a time.

Neighborhood Industries operates two social enterprises, Neighborhood Thrift and Neighborhood Recycling. A third business blkmktplc. is a vintage boutique set to open later this year.

Executive Director Anthony Armour and Development Director Ricky Bravo sat down with Valley Focus host Liz Harrison, in the ABC30 studios on Thursday, January 10, 2019.

The men shared their 2019 goal of distributing one million dollars through paychecks to people living in neighborhoods of concentrated poverty.

Neighborhood Industries is located in Central Fresno. Check out the video for a look at opportunities and more information.
Neighborhood Industries

(559) 498-0708

http://neighborhoodindustries.com/
