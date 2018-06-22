Valley Focus: RAWWTALKS Breaks Cultural Taboos and Barriers Surrounding Women's Health and Wellness

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --Talking about sex, mental health and other once-taboo topics are not easy but Diana Diaz wants women to know there is a place to share their thoughts, fears and ask questions.
She has dealt with anxiety and knows there are so many others who often keep the condition to themselves. Diana is helping give others a voice through RAWW-Real Authentic Women Wellness. She recently was a guest on ABC30's Valley Focus.
She discussed her non-profit with host Margot Kim. Diaz describes RAWW as a revolutionary women-centric non-profit that is breaking cultural taboos and barriers surrounding women's health and wellness.
The mission of enhancing women's mental, physical, sexual, spiritual health and connect them with their life's purpose has inspired Diaz to create a series of events called RAWWTalks.
High caliber speakers deliver messages on topics that are not typically discussed openly like anxiety, sex, weight, etc. The next RAWWTalks is Saturday, July 7th at 5PM at the Broadway Event Center in Downtown Fresno.
Get tickets here http://rawwnetwork.com/ .Women can enjoy a wellness hour with minute massages, a yoga session and appetizers.
Speakers include Sarahi Salamanca who will walk through her journey of pain and uncertainty when she first discovered she was undocumented.
She went on to create the Dreamer's Roadmap. The innovative app now helps thousands of students all over the nation to connect to scholarships.
Sex educator and parent coach Meslissa Carnagey will also share her moving story about how her family overcame childhood sexual trauma. She will share a message that it's never too early or late to start sexual health talks with your children.