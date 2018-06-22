VALLEY FOCUS

Valley Focus: RAWWTALKS Breaks Cultural Taboos and Barriers Surrounding Women's Health and Wellness

EMBED </>More Videos

RAWWTALKS Breaks Cultural Taboos and Barriers Surrounding Women's Health and Wellness (KFSN)

Aurora Diaz
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Talking about sex, mental health and other once-taboo topics are not easy but Diana Diaz wants women to know there is a place to share their thoughts, fears and ask questions.
She has dealt with anxiety and knows there are so many others who often keep the condition to themselves. Diana is helping give others a voice through RAWW-Real Authentic Women Wellness. She recently was a guest on ABC30's Valley Focus.

She discussed her non-profit with host Margot Kim. Diaz describes RAWW as a revolutionary women-centric non-profit that is breaking cultural taboos and barriers surrounding women's health and wellness.

The mission of enhancing women's mental, physical, sexual, spiritual health and connect them with their life's purpose has inspired Diaz to create a series of events called RAWWTalks.

High caliber speakers deliver messages on topics that are not typically discussed openly like anxiety, sex, weight, etc. The next RAWWTalks is Saturday, July 7th at 5PM at the Broadway Event Center in Downtown Fresno.

Get tickets here http://rawwnetwork.com/ .Women can enjoy a wellness hour with minute massages, a yoga session and appetizers.

Speakers include Sarahi Salamanca who will walk through her journey of pain and uncertainty when she first discovered she was undocumented.

She went on to create the Dreamer's Roadmap. The innovative app now helps thousands of students all over the nation to connect to scholarships.

Sex educator and parent coach Meslissa Carnagey will also share her moving story about how her family overcame childhood sexual trauma. She will share a message that it's never too early or late to start sexual health talks with your children.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsvalley focuswomen's health
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
VALLEY FOCUS
Valley Focus: Warnors Theater Celebrates 90 Years
Valley Focus: Hecho En Fresno Celebrates Mexican-American Culture
Valley Focus: Denise Brown Coming to Fresno's Top Ten Professional Women & Leading Business Awards
Valley Focus: Fresno Reel Pride LGBTQ Film Festival Brings More Than 50 Films To Area
Valley Focus: Crab Feed Fundraiser Raises Money and Hope
More valley focus
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Horse racing is back at the Big Fresno Fair
Your Weekend
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Big Fresno Fair 2018 Information
Discounted days at the Big Fresno Fair
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News