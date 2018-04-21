Valley Focus: What's happening in the Valley? Community Events

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --If you are looking for something to do this spring, check out some local events.
The 104th Clovis Rodeo takes place this week from April 26-29. Enjoy watching everything from bull riding events to mutton bustin' for the kids. For a list of events including the annual Rodeo Parade check out the Clovis Rodeo website.
Fresno City College is hosting its annual AsianFest Saturday, April 28, 2018. Enjoy food, art, cultural exhibits and dancing. Action News anchor Margot Kim will emcee. The event takes place from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on campus.
Calling the class of 2018! The African American High School Recognition Ceremony will be held Sunday, June 3, 2018, at SaveMart Center. Registration deadline is May 28, 2018. Register here.
