Valley Focus: Young Women's Conference Aims To Inspire Youth

Calling all 6th through 12th-grade girls! The 9th Annual Young Women's Conference is open for registration but you have to act fast. The daylong event is March 24th in Livingston. Register by Monday, March 19th.Patricia Zarco is mistress of ceremonies for the conference and the project director for UC Merced's Center for Educational Partnerships. She joined Valley Focus host Margot Kim to talk about this great opportunity for girls. Here are excerpts from the interview that aired March 18, 2018:(209) 277-3056