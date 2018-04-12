HONOR FLIGHT

Veterans receive an emotional heroes homecoming in Fresno after the 15th Central Valley Honor Flight.

Veterans recieve an emotional hero's homecoming in Fresno after the 15th Central Valley Honor Flight. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
For 63 Valley veterans, Wednesday was a special day. A day where hundreds of people packed Fresno Yosemite International Airport to honor our local heroes.

"To have all these people here supporting other people than they don't even know is so amazing for us," said Chris Goodes.

"It makes you feel uplifted spiritually, emotionally, and physically," said Tom Goedde.



The homecoming celebration was part of Central Valley Honor Flight's 15th trip to Washington, D.C.

The group of Korean War veterans and one WWII veteran visited memorials built and dedicated in their honor.

Navy veteran George Goodes says seeing Arlington National Cemetery, and the graves of so many who paid the ultimate sacrifice, hit home for him.

"It was heartbreaking, yet it was heart building. There were moments when I cried, there were moments when I was proud to be part of it."



It also hit home for Nicola Stewart. She was a nurse during the Vietnam War.

"They brought back a lot of memories and there was a lot of tears."

The tears fell when Stewart and the only other woman veteran on the trip were presented with a special certificate at the Vietnam Women's Memorial for their service.

"It was a shock because I didn't expect it. I don't know how they got the information or anything." Stewart said it made her feel "pretty darn special."

It's recognition she and all veterans deserve and need.

The next Central Valley Honor Flight is scheduled for the second week in May. Organizers say it will be a special one because it will coincide with the 73rd anniversary of VE day.
