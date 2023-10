FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Next week marks the 27th Central Valley Honor Flight.

Once they return, 1,800 Valley Veterans will have been flown to Washington, DC, to visit the monuments dedicated to their service to our country.

Paul Loeffler of Hometown Heroes radio on KMJ visited Live at 3 to discuss the origins of the trip and how you can get involved.

To find out more on how to donate and how to volunteer to be a guardian, click here.