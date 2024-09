Veterans preparing for 28th Central Valley Honor Flight

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Over 70 veterans are getting ready for the trip of a lifetime.

The Central Valley Honor Flight takes off on Monday.

This 28th honor flight will take veterans who served in World War II, the Korean War, the Cold War and the Vietnam War to visit the monuments dedicated to their service and sacrifice in Washington, DC.

We sat down with Paul Loeffler to discuss the impact of the trip.