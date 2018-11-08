VFW Post 8900 in West Central Fresno is getting a makeover just in time for Veterans Day.

With just a few days before Veterans Day...VFW Post 8900 is getting a much-needed makeover.Thursday morning 60 volunteers from Home Depot's "Celebration of Service" were up and ready to take on a to-do list for the post on Blythe Avenue in West Central Fresno."So we have all these people out here so we can knock all this out in one day. Which would have taken them weeks or months," said Matt Eberhard, Home Depot.The new materials for VFW Post 8900 were made possible from a grant of $28,000. Vendors from Home Depot also donated their time and services.The improvements will help the post the serve the community, their 400 members and the eight Vietnam War Veterans who run the place on a daily basis."This is the third year that they have come over and done things for our post. This year what they did is put the installation in our ceiling which was needed since our PG&E bills were just out of the roof," said Tom Simpson, Vietnam War Veteran.The new installation and a new water heater will help the post save thousands of dollars in energy cost.In addition to a fresh coat of paint on the outside of the hall, volunteers set up new landscaping and 18 new picnic tables in the park behind the hall.The Veterans of Post 8900 were overwhelmed with the support they received from the volunteers."We're Vietnam Veterans. We remember coming back from the war. We remember the reception that we didn't get. But to get the help now is really gratifying," said Simpson.