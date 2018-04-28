Vietnam veterans welcomed home at Fresno Grizzlies game

Local community members came together to create the special night to honor and celebrate the sacrifices made by Vietnam veterans and their families.The Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans committee partnered with Amvets and Chukchansi Park to create the special night for the former service members."It's something I never expected to be this great. It reminds me of when I went on the honor flight. A lot of beautiful things and I never expected it ya know," said Vietnam veteran.The theme tonight was to honor, heal and educate and to share the story of the important chapter of our nation's history.