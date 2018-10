Vintage Days kicks off at Fresno State

Event Schedule

It's three exciting days at Fresno State as the Vintage Days celebration brings food, games, craft fair, and live entertainment to the community.Vintage Days is Fresno State's largest student-planned celebration which attracts over 50,000 people from Fresno and the surrounding communities. The festival starts on Friday and ends on Sunday.Free admission! Parking not enforced.Friday, April 20 to Sunday, April 22, 201810 a.m. - 6 p.m. (5 p.m. on Sunday)Along the Maple Mall between Music and Satellite Student Union buildings- Food and Game Booths- Unique, Handmade Arts and Crafts- Petting Zoo and Children's Activities- Newsworthy Campus Achievements- Beer and Wine Garden at Boomtown North- Live Entertainment President's Showcase of Excellence in the Satellite Student Union- Food and Game Booths- Unique, Handmade Arts and Crafts- Petting Zoo and Children's Activities- Newsworthy Campus Achievements- Beer and Wine Garden at Boomtown North- Live Entertainment- Disney and Pixar's Coco Outdoor Movie Screening at Boomtown NorthCar Show at P1 Parking- Food and Game Booths- Unique, Handmade Arts and Crafts- Petting Zoo and Children's Activities- Newsworthy Campus Achievements- Beer and Wine Garden at Boomtown North- Live EntertainmentAwards Ceremony and Closing Ceremony