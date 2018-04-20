ABC30 COMMUNITY

Vintage Days kicks off at Fresno State

It's three exciting days at Fresno State as the Vintage Days celebration brings food, games, craft fair, and live entertainment to the community. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Vintage Days is Fresno State's largest student-planned celebration which attracts over 50,000 people from Fresno and the surrounding communities. The festival starts on Friday and ends on Sunday.

Free admission! Parking not enforced.



Friday, April 20 to Sunday, April 22, 2018
10 a.m. - 6 p.m. (5 p.m. on Sunday)
Along the Maple Mall between Music and Satellite Student Union buildings

Event Schedule


Friday, April 20th

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Food and Game Booths
- Unique, Handmade Arts and Crafts
- Petting Zoo and Children's Activities
- Newsworthy Campus Achievements

11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Beer and Wine Garden at Boomtown North
- Live Entertainment

Saturday, April 21st

9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
President's Showcase of Excellence in the Satellite Student Union

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Food and Game Booths
- Unique, Handmade Arts and Crafts
- Petting Zoo and Children's Activities
- Newsworthy Campus Achievements

11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Beer and Wine Garden at Boomtown North
- Live Entertainment

7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Disney and Pixar's Coco Outdoor Movie Screening at Boomtown North

Sunday, April 22nd

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Car Show at P1 Parking

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Food and Game Booths
- Unique, Handmade Arts and Crafts
- Petting Zoo and Children's Activities
- Newsworthy Campus Achievements

11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Beer and Wine Garden at Boomtown North
- Live Entertainment

4:45 p.m.
Awards Ceremony and Closing Ceremony
