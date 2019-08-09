Volunteer cuts his hair live during Valley Children's telethon

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A volunteer at the Valley Children's Hospital telethon went to great lengths - and then short lengths - to generate interest and donations for the kids on Thursday.Estevan Martinez volunteered at the phone bank at the telethon on Thursday morning and made a promise to cut his hair if someone donated $1,000.Martinez has not cut his hair for three years until a single phone call came through.Martinez works for POM Wonderful.He and fellow workers were volunteering at the phone bank during Futures Worth Fighting For Telethon.When asked what message he wanted to send to people watching the telethon, he said, "If I can cut my hair, then you guys can take a couple of minutes out of your day to call in, make a donation to the children, so, please do so."Estevan also said he has a cousin dealing with a health issue that's led to the loss of his hair.He wanted to do this for him and all the other kids out there that have suffered hair loss due to disease or treatments.