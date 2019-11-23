Wells Fargo to donate $20,000 to families of mass shooting victims for funeral expenses

RELATED: Fresno city leaders hope to raise $500,000 for victims of mass shooting
The company announced the donation at The Fresno Center's 23rd annual Thanksgiving fundraiser at the Golden Palace Banquet Hall.
Event organizers said they would use Friday's event to raise money for the families affected by the deadly shooting.
A representative for Wells Fargo just announced they will be making a $20,000 donation to the victim’s families to help with funeral expenses.@ABC30 pic.twitter.com/bOyG7KMkGi— Nathalie Granda (@NathalieABC30) November 23, 2019