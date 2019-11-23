Wells Fargo to donate $20,000 to families of mass shooting victims for funeral expenses

A representative for Wells Fargo just announced they will be making a $20,000 donation to the victim’s families to help with funeral expenses.@ABC30 pic.twitter.com/bOyG7KMkGi — Nathalie Granda (@NathalieABC30) November 23, 2019

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A representative with Wells Fargo announced the company will donate $20,000 to help the families of Fresno's mass shooting victims with funeral expenses.The company announced the donation at The Fresno Center's 23rd annual Thanksgiving fundraiser at the Golden Palace Banquet Hall.Event organizers said they would use Friday's event to raise money for the families affected by the deadly shooting.