community

Wells Fargo to donate $20,000 to families of mass shooting victims for funeral expenses

A representative with Wells Fargo announced the company will donate $20,000 to help the families of Fresno's mass shooting victims with funeral expenses.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A representative with Wells Fargo announced the company will donate $20,000 to help the families of Fresno's mass shooting victims with funeral expenses.

RELATED: Fresno city leaders hope to raise $500,000 for victims of mass shooting

The company announced the donation at The Fresno Center's 23rd annual Thanksgiving fundraiser at the Golden Palace Banquet Hall.

RELATED: City of Fresno pledges $40,000 to Crime Stoppers for information leading to arrest of mass shooting suspects

Event organizers said they would use Friday's event to raise money for the families affected by the deadly shooting.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsmass shootingfresnoeventscommunity
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY
Valley native and Yankees slugger Aaron Judge visits kids at Valley Children's
Can you take down 4 pounds of pho-nomenal pho?
Security to be increased for Hmong New Year celebration after mass shooting
Latino Life: Centro La Familia Expands Services
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
ABC30's All Valley High School Football Team 20 years later
$12 million in state tobacco taxes to improve health care in Valley
Driver crashes into vehicle, pillar beneath Hwy 99 while leading deputy on chase
City pledges $40k to Crime Stoppers for information leading to arrest of mass shooting suspects
Man on date with woman robbed at gunpoint by her 'relative'
Work begins on largest retail center in Merced's history
Patrols increase in east central Fresno neighborhood after mass shooting
Show More
2 storms to hit Valley during Thanksgiving
Former Green Beret sets out on new mission as Valley winemaker
Student arrested after threat of mass shooting at SoCal school
Valley native and Yankees slugger Aaron Judge visits kids at Valley Children's
Jurors in Erika Sandoval trial to continue deliberations on December 2nd
More TOP STORIES News