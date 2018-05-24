Your Weekend

Solo: A Star Wars Story

In a galaxy not so far away -- at River Park in North Fresno -- your favorite pilot and his Wookie sidekick return to the big screen.Enjoy "Solo: A Star Wars Story."Fans will get a free mini poster, collectible buttons, and a five dollar combo that includes a themed Star Wars cup.The movie starts at 6pm on Thursday.Celebrate the 40th anniversary of the classic musical "Grease."The historic Crest Theatre Fresno is showing the movie on Friday night.Come dressed in character and get free popcorn.Doors open at 7 pm and the film starts at 8 pm.Tickets are only $5.Coarsegold village is hosting its annual "Peddlers Market" this weekend.Vendors will fill the streets offering antiques and collectibles from many time periods of U.S. history.Enjoy a variety of food and craft booths.Admission is free, and show hours are from dawn to dusk this Saturday and Sunday.Support diversity, inclusion, and acceptance at "Pride Visalia."They offer education and outreach, but also entertainment, exhibits, food trucks, and vendors.Pride runs from 11 am to 4 pm on Saturday at "The Old Lumberyard."Honor the men and woman who've served our country, as well as active military during this weekend's "Clovis Memorial Run."There are different run and walks to choose from including a senior walk and roll.Your registration includes a t-shirt, pancake breakfast, goodie bag, one raffle ticket, and a ribbon.Proceeds benefit the "Clovis Senior Activity Center."Bring your furry friend to "Bark in the Park" this Sunday at Chukchansi Park.A special dog-friendly area will be set up in section 130 in the right field.You and your pooch will need a special ticket.A portion of the proceeds benefits the "Valley Animal Center."