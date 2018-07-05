Your Weekend

Yosemite Music Festival

Moonlit Train Ride & BBQ

"Coco" Movie Night

Wonders of the Sky

Beat the heat this weekend and head up to Mariposa for the Yosemite Music Festival.Several bands will take the stage Friday and Saturday.It is a family-friendly event there's even a kids zone with daily activities for kids.This is being held at the Mariposa County Fairgrounds.Gates open at 1 pm Friday and 10 am Saturday.Ticket prices vary.In the Sierra National Forest eat a little dinner before taking a moonlit train ride on the Sugar Pine Railroad's Logger Steam Train.The conductor shows you what it was like during the Madera Sugar Pine Lumber Company days.When the train drops you off, enjoy a night of live music. Once the whistle blows, it is time to head back to the train for the return journey.Ticket prices start at $29 for kids and $58 for adults.If you miss this weekend don't worry, these train rides are happening all summer long.In Clovis take the kids to watch "Coco" this Friday at Letterman Park.The Clovis Police Department is hosting this event, and they'll be offering free hot dogs, popcorn, and more until they run out.Kids can play games before the movie.Local vendors will also be there selling food.Spend some time in the dark under the stars in the Kings Canyon and Sequoia National Parks.You'll learn backyard astronomy tips and tricks to navigate the night sky.Plus you'll hear the cultural and scientific stories about the stars and planets.While the days may be warm, the nights can be mild and cool, so don't forget your blanket to lie on.These events are happening all summer.