Your Weekend

Here's what's going on this weekend.

We are almost in December but those holiday lights are already on display at the zoo and on several homes in Clovis.

But don't worry there will be time to see them all.
ZOOLIGHTS

The Fresno Chaffee Zoo has turned into a winter wonderland with miles of holiday lights. Friday is the first night of Zoolights.

Enjoy live entertainment, festive treats and drinks for adults and kids. Plus get your fee photo with Santa Claus.

Zoolights runs each weekend until the end of December. Tickets for zoo members start at $5, and tickets for non-zoo members start at $7.

SANTA CLAUSE LANE

If you're looking for another light show head to Santa Clause Lane in Clovis. You'll get to see several homes decked out for the holidays.

The homeowners have a brand new musical light show for you. Kids can also get a free picture with Santa.

The lights go on at 6 pm. Santa Claus Lane is off of Gettysburg and Locan.
FESTIVAL OF TREES

Made for them's Festival of Trees starts this Friday in Fresno.

Several community members and businesses donated to have trees decorated and put on display to be raffled.

Each ticket is $2. The money raise throughout this event help provide paid work experience for survivors of human trafficking from within our community.

This event runs through Dec. 9.

You can find the trees in the former Wet Seal space next to Tillys at the River Park.

HOLIDAY SHOW AND SALE

Arts Visalia is hosting their annul Holiday Show and Sale.

It runs through Dec. 16. They offer a variety of items made locally. Don't miss out on unique works of art perfect for gift giving.

DIY CLASS AT A.R. WORKSHOP

Get your friends together for a DIY class at A.R. Workshop this Saturday.

You can choose from a plank wood sign, wood tray, lazy Susan or a wood photo frame.

They will walk you through every step of the way to create something special for the holidays. Prices vary.

