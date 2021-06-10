Business

Consumer prices jump 5% over past year; Unemployment claims fall

More data is needed to determine whether inflation is temporary or a more concerning, long-term trend.
By Catherine Thorbecke
EMBED <>More Videos

Consumers worry about price jump but experts say it's good sign

WASHINGTON -- U.S. consumer prices continue to climb sharply while weekly jobless claims are falling, according to two pieces of economic data released by the Department of Labor on Thursday.

The Consumer Price Index, which measures what consumers pay for everyday goods and services and is often looked at as an inflation barometer, jumped 5% over the last 12 months -- the largest increase since August 2008.

The index increased by 0.6% in May alone after rising 0.8% in April.

The latest data comes amid mounting inflation fears from economists. The index for all items has been trending upward every month this year.

EMBED More News Videos

Some analysts blame COVID-19 for an apparent chicken supply shortage.



The index for used cars and trucks increased by 7.3% in May amid a global chip shortage. The food index increased by 0.4% in May, about the same as the previous month's increase. The energy index, meanwhile, was unchanged in May.

The core index -- which reflects all items except the volatile food and energy indices -- jumped 0.7% in May, slightly less than the 0.9% increase seen in April. In the last 12 months, the core index rose 3.8% -- the largest 12-month increase since June 1992, according to the DOL.

While some levels of inflation are expected in the post-pandemic economy as demand rebounds, more data is needed to determine whether it is temporary or a more concerning, long-term trend.

EMBED More News Videos

President Joe Biden lauds the May jobs report as employers added a modest 559,000 jobs.



Meanwhile, the DOL said in a separate statement that weekly unemployment insurance claims fell to their lowest levels since March 2020, with just 376,000 people filing jobless claims last week.

The weekly tally has been trending downwards in recent months, amid a widespread vaccine rollout and businesses reopening as pandemic restrictions ease.

The unemployment rate last month, however, was 5.8% -- still well above the pre-pandemic rate of 3.5% seen in Feb. 2020.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesseconomycoronavirusu.s. & worldunemploymentjobsconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2021 ABC News Internet Ventures.
TOP STORIES
Family mourns Lemoore mother killed in domestic violence incident
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Fresno shoppers hit River Park for Black Friday deals
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
Fresno firefighters respond to multiple fires on Thanksgiving
Show More
Oregon-born gray wolf dies after 'epic' California trek
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
More TOP STORIES News