New cookie shop opens in northeast Fresno

"Cookie Plug'' has various locations in the US and now has a new spot at Campus Pointe.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- There's a new place to buy a sweet treat in Northeast Fresno.

It is next to Mochinut and across the street from "Bulldoc" Korean Fusion Cuisine.

The store offers 18 different types of cookies, from Keto to dog treats.

Cookie Plug will have a grand opening block party on Saturday at noon.

Kevin Jordan, the CEO and Fresno State alum, hopes to open up three locations in Fresno.