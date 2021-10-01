recall

Coppertone recalls sunscreen due to presence of benzene

EMBED <>More Videos

Coppertone recalls sunscreen due to carcinogen

Coppertone is voluntarily recalling five aerosol sunscreens due to the presence of the carcinogen benzene.

RELATED: Metals from certain sunscreens stay in blood stream up to 23 hours, FDA says

They include certain lots of SPF 50 pure and simple, travel-size sport spray and sport mineral.

The FDA said the products were manufactured between January and June of this year.

RELATED: Consumer Report: Best sunscreens

Information of the specific items in the recall are online at sunscreenrecall2021.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessproduct recallssunscreenrecallu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RECALL
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Costco issues recall for specific batches of Kool-Aid
Trader Joe's chicken patties recalled after customers find bone pieces
CDC updates warning for aromatherapy spray linked to rare disease
TOP STORIES
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
Show More
Man hospitalized after shooting in Sanger, police say
Fresno County working to address childhood trauma
2 families displaced after apartment fire in central Fresno
Free Thanksgiving meals served at Clovis Senior Activity Center
Fresno State routs San Jose State 40-9 in season finale
More TOP STORIES News