homicide

Gunshot victim crashes vehicle into pole in Corcoran, police investigate as homicide

A homicide investigation is underway after police say a 20-year-old man was shot multiple times in Corcoran Wednesday night.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A homicide investigation is underway after police say a 20-year-old man was shot multiple times in Corcoran Wednesday night.

Officers responded to reports of a vehicle crashing into a pole near a home on Dairy Avenue just before 10:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found the driver had been shot several times.

The man was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. His name has not been released.

Officials say officers responded to shots fired on 6 1/2 Avenue just before the crash. Investigators believe the man may have been targeted in that area.

Investigators are now working to determine what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Corcoran Police Department at 559-992-5151.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
corcoranhomicideshooting
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMICIDE
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
Police: Fight leads to deadly stabbing at central Fresno apartment
Deputies investigating homicide after robbery at Merced Co. dairy
Woman killed in Madera, police investigating as homicide
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News