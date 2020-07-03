arson

Police searching for arsonist who set fire to Corcoran business

Authorities say the fire broke out on Dairy Avenue at 7:30 pm.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Corcoran police are searching for an arsonist who set fire to a building on Thursday evening.

The building, which was once a trucking company, was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

Fire crews say a Kings County arson investigator believes the fire was set intentionally.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Corcoran Police Department at 559-992-5151.
