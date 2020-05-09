drug bust

$1M worth of drugs labeled 'coronavirus' bio-hazard, 'Black Mamba' seized by DEA in New York

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK -- Six people were arrested Friday in connection with a large-scale heroin and Fentanyl packaging and distribution network that operated in the Bronx.

The DEA seized 120,000 glassine envelopes of suspected heroin/Fentanyl with a street value of more than $1 million.

Some of the envelopes were stamped "coronavirus," while others were stamped "Black Mamba" after Kobe Bryant.

"Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, we arrested six drug traffickers who aptly branded their product 'coronavirus,'" DEA Special Agent in Charge Ray Donovan said. "Traffickers market their drugs like businesses, branding their product with stamps to attract users."

The drugs were believed to have been destined for New York and New Jersey.

The "coronavirus" bio-hazard stamp and "24 Black Mamba" stamp are associated with multiple fatal overdoses in New Jersey. However, these deaths have not been linked to the packaging mill dismantled in this case.

The arrested individuals were identified as:
--Dariel Fermin, 31
--Manuel Morillo, 54
--Frank Marte Urena, 30
--Cindy Cortoreal, 35

--Yamilka Fermin, 34
--Ana Lora Diaz, 24
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkcoronavirus new york citymedicalcoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthdrug busthospitalheroinu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DRUG BUST
CHP Merced K9 finds drugs, cash hidden inside deodorant
Traffic stop turns into major drug bust in Merced
Porterville Police: Suspects were high during drug house bust
Man pleads guilty to conspiracy in Madera 2019 federal drug bust
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pismo's in Fresno gets 'cease and desist' letter after serving beer to customer
Central California coronavirus cases
Man arrested after three-hour stand-off with Atwater police, child brought to safety
Tulare County mom seen on video grabbing 1-year-old son violently by hair, throwing him onto bed
Roy Horn of Siegfried & Roy dies from coronavirus at 75
Driver found injured with bullet wound on Highway 145 in Fresno County
27-year-old man killed in northwest Fresno shooting
Show More
Dinuba pastor recovering from COVID-19 after two weeks in ICU
Hurdles in place before next phase for Fresno County
Police identify man found dead in central Fresno alley as father of 5
Newsom hints Phase 3 of reopening CA is closer than we thought
Fresno restaurant fined $1,000 for opening doors after receiving warning from city
More TOP STORIES News