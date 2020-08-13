health watch

Health Watch: Life-saving practice vital in treating COVID-19 patients

By
As patients began to flood hospitals in March and April, ventilators were in short supply. That's when some emergency doctors began to rethink patients' positions in bed. Traditionally, on their backs.

Nicholas Caputo, MD, MSc, FACEP, FAAEM, MAJ, associate chief and attending physician in the department of emergency medicine at NYC Health and Hospitals explained, "Just by the weight of your media sternum, your heart and your chest on the lungs, it collapses some of the spaces of the lungs. You turn the patients over, and what that does is that helps to open up some of the collapsed alveoli."

Airway specialist Dr. Richard Levitan volunteered at a New York hospital for 10 days and saw the benefits and the drawbacks of being awake in a prone position.

"Patients sometimes are uncomfortable laying down on their stomach. And I came up with the idea to use a pregnancy massage cushion as a way to help patients lay on their stomach comfortably," Dr. Levitan recalled.

Dr. Levitan coordinated with a California company that made proning boosters and had some distributed to several New York hospitals.

At the same time, Levitan and Dr. Caputo did a small study following 50 COVID patients who were placed in a prone position at one hospital in the Bronx.

"And in those 50 patients within the first 24 hours, we were able to avoid intubation in three quarters of them."

A small change in position making a life-altering difference in some COVID patients.

Dr. Levitan has since formed the non-profit Prone2Help, which distributes the proning mattresses to hospitals. To date, Prone2Help has distributed more than 650 proning cushions to more than 200 hospitals in 45 states.

Contributors to this news report include: Cyndy McGrath, Executive & Field Producer; Roque Correa, Editor.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirushealth watch
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HEALTH WATCH
Health Watch: COVID-19 hitting Black Americans hard
Health Watch: Ventilator app
Health Watch: Lung cancer screening - 15 minutes to save your life
Health Watch: COVID-19 Strikes the Heart
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Back to School: Fresno County reminds parents to get their kids vaccinated
Man dies after being shot multiple times in Tulare County
Immanuel Schools warned of legal actions if students attend in person
Central California coronavirus cases
How a Valley man's sacrifice saved the life of his coworker
CEO: Uber likely to shut down temporarily in CA over driver ruling
Children seen on campus of South Valley K-8 school
Show More
Biden, Harris lash Trump in introduction of historic VP pick
Gov. Newsom says Californians are still not minimizing mixing
Truck driving schools seeing increase in enrollment during pandemic
Merced Mansion House up for sale
42 more crops eligible for coronavirus relief program, says USDA
More TOP STORIES News