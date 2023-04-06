Fresno County Superior Court hiring amid statewide court reporter shortage

The Fresno County Superior Court is now hiring and is offering a competitive salary.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The State of California is experiencing a court reporter shortage that is now impacting courtrooms in Fresno County.

The Fresno Superior Court says an unprecedented amount of court reporters have left the workforce and not enough new ones are entering the service.

Starting on May 1st, the court will no longer be able to provide a court reporter for non-criminal matters.

The Fresno County Superior Court is now hiring court reporters and is offering a competitive salary.

Up to $8,000 dollars of incentives and other benefits are also being offered.

