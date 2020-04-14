Coronavirus

Fresno County asking for donations of masks, sanitizer and gloves for healthcare workers

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The County of Fresno is asking for the public's help to provide for local hospitals and healthcare workers.

They are asking organizations, businesses and individuals for donations of N-95 masks, hand sanitizer and gloves.

The county will then distribute the items to those who need it. Action News donated 120 masks to the county, only keeping what's needed for reporters and crews during the upcoming fire season.

"They're all having the same concerns as we fight the pandemic, everybody is scrambling for the same limited supply," said Jordan Scott with the County of Fresno. "You'll notice if you go shopping looking for these items, the shelves are empty."

A donation site is set up, but the county wants to avoid too many people showing up at the same time to drop off the items.

If you'd like to donate, you can learn more here.
