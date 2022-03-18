Health & Fitness

4 cases of COVID-19 Omicron subvariant confirmed in Madera County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- New cases of a COVID-19 Omicron sub-variant are now known to be in the Valley.

This week, the Madera County Department of Public Health confirmed the first four cases of BA.2 in Madera County residents.

The first case was confirmed on Wednesday with three more identified the next day.

All individuals have ended their isolation.

One patient was fully vaccinated and the other three were not.

Research suggests that BA.2 is more transmissible than BA.1, but less likely to lead to severe illness or hospitalization.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention projects that BA.2 variant currently makes up about 23 percent of COVID-19 cases in the United States.
