COVID-19 vaccine

Helping rural communities get vaccinated

A local organization has been working nonstop since February, hoping to bridge the gap and help those in small communities access the vaccine.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Local organization helping rural communities get vaccinated

DEL REY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Rural communities in the Central Valley have struggled most when it comes to getting the COVID-19 vaccine. A local organization, Cultiva La Salud, has been working nonstop since February, hoping to bridge the gap and help those in small communities access the vaccine.

"Brining the vaccines to them helps to overcome those barriers and make it a lot more accessible to them," said Executive Director Genoveva Islas.

Barriers such as language, technology, or transportation can be why someone doesn't get their vaccine even if they are eligible.

RELATED: Can I still transmit coronavirus after getting COVID vaccine?

"If you do not have a computer at home, those things affect how easy it would be to register. I think the gap that Cultiva La Salud fills is that we are known in small towns in Fresno County," Islas said.

Joe Austin and his wife Marilyn are from the small town of Laton. They've been waiting to find a place where the Johnson & Johnson vaccine would be available and preferably in a small community like Del Rey.

"It's been great, it's a small town, and they need it because we can't get to the big town or want to get to the big town," said both Joe and Marilyn.



Juan Munoz with Cultiva La Salud was raised in Del Rey. For him, serving the community he lived in hit a little closer to home.

"It feels like I am doing something right," said Munoz, "I grew up here, so I've seen this place go a long way. Letting them know and bringing vaccines feels rewarding."

RELATED: Central California COVID-19 vaccines: How to make an appointment, latest information by county

Thursday is the first day those 50 and older qualify to get the vaccine in California. Islas hopes this will bring more people in the small communities out to their partnered clinics.

"Increasing the eligibility and letting more people come in, we are excited because more people will come, and we will be able to serve more in the community," Islas said.

She says every vaccine counts to reach herd immunity and hopes those in smaller communities will feel supported when getting their vaccination.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessdel reylatonfresno countykings countyhealthvaccinescoronavirus californiacoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Fresno Co. residents can get vaccine if their family is eligible
Californians 50 and over can now make COVID vaccine appointment
Gov. Newsom receives COVID-19 vaccine in SoCal
Pfizer says COVID vaccine protection lasts at least 6 months
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno Co. residents can get vaccine if their family is eligible
Clovis Rodeo to be held in-person with some changes
Opening Day: Fresno seniors play bean bag baseball
Man killed in Visalia officer-involved shooting
4 dead, including child, after shooting at CA building
UC Merced study on covering CA canals with solar panels
Gov. Newsom receives COVID-19 vaccine in SoCal
Show More
Pfizer says COVID vaccine protection lasts at least 6 months
Can I still spread the coronavirus after I'm vaccinated?
First Lady travels to Central CA to visit farmworkers
Central CA base considered to house migrant kids
Police investigating deadly crash in Los Banos
More TOP STORIES News