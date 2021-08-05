COVID-19 vaccine

Moderna vaccine remains 93% effective against symptomatic COVID at 6 months, company says

Data collected prior to delta variant's emergence in US
By Emily Shapiro and Ivan Pereira
EMBED <>More Videos

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine remains 93% effective for up to 6 months

Moderna says its vaccine is 93% effective against symptomatic illness at six months (though this data collection ended before delta emerged in the U.S.).

Moderna said its booster candidates also demonstrate robust antibody responses to variants of concern, including delta.

Company President Dr. Stephen Hoge told "Good Morning America" Thursday that the Moderna vaccine offers protection from delta right after receiving it, but it's not known yet if that'll hold up through the winter. He called winter "the biggest test of that vaccine which is why we need to be vigilant and careful."

WATCH: Moderna president speaks on 'GMA' about COVID vaccine's effectiveness after 6 months
EMBED More News Videos

Moderna President Dr. Stephen Hoge spoke with "GMA" after the company announced their COVID-19 vaccine offers durable protection six months out.



Hoge said he thinks booster shots will be needed and that the company is "preparing options," but he added that that'll be for public health officials, not the company, to decide.

He also noted that Moderna's goal is to be vaccinating kids under 12 by the end of the year. Moderna isn't authorized for kids ages 12 to 17 yet, but Hoge hopes authorization could come "any day."

MORE: Fauci says US 'may sooner or later get another variant' if community spread isn't controlled
EMBED More News Videos

The more the virus spreads, the more it has "ample opportunity" to mutate, Dr. Anthony Fauci told anchor "GMA" George Stephanopoulos Thursday.



More than 614,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 and over 4.2 million people have died worldwide, according to real-time data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Just 58.3% of Americans ages 12 and up are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC last week, citing new science on the transmissibility of the delta variant, changed its mask guidance to now recommend everyone in areas with substantial or high levels of transmission -- vaccinated or not -- wear a face covering in public, indoor settings.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 ABC News Internet Ventures.
COVID-19 VACCINE
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Fresno County Health officials bracing for winter surge of COVID cases
Tips for keeping your holiday gatherings safe
Adventist Health mobile unit making healthcare accessible
TOP STORIES
Family mourns Lemoore mother killed in domestic violence incident
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Fresno shoppers hit River Park for Black Friday deals
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
Fresno firefighters respond to multiple fires on Thanksgiving
Show More
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
More TOP STORIES News