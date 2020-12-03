COVID-19 vaccine

Local advocates push for CA farmworkers to receive some of first COVID-19 vaccines

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- While health officials prepare to store a coronavirus vaccine, California leaders are working to determine who will be the first to receive it.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has said that the vaccine will be distributed in phases, with healthcare workers, people in assisted living and nursing facilities and first responders being in the first group.

Some local advocates are pushing for farmworkers to be apart of the first phase also.

The state has invited the United Farm Workers (UFW) foundation to sit on the Community Vaccine Advisory Committee. The group will determine which essential workers will be the first in line to get vaccinated based on risk and community exposure.

RELATED: California to partner with other West Coast states on coronavirus vaccine planning

Phase 1A will be reserved for healthcare workers, but now the discussion is turning to Phase 1B.

"Our next meeting will be dedicated to that 1B to discuss how to prioritize who should be in 1B. What are the elements the state should focus on to determine who is going to receive a vaccine first," said UFW executive director Diana Tellefson.

There are 800,000 farmworkers currently working across the state of California.

RELATED: CA building vaccine distribution framework, but mass vaccination still months away

A recent study out of Monterey County found farmworkers are three times as likely to contract COVID-19 as workers in other industries.

Meanwhile, the state is waiting for the FDA to approve one of three vaccines that have shown promising results during their clinical trials.

California has three committees that will review COVID-19 vaccines, and so far they have not found any issues with the current vaccine trials for Pfizer and Moderna.

RELATED: COVID News: UK authorizes Pfizer coronavirus vaccine for emergency use
EMBED More News Videos

Candace McCowan brings the latest on the coronavirus vaccine.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresno countycaliforniahealthcoronavirus californiacoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecovid 19 pandemicunited farm workers
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
ICU capacities for Central California counties
California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
Madera Community College nursing students assisting with vaccination process
Everything you need to know about COVID-19 distribution in Central CA
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after being shot while driving in north Fresno
California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
PG&E power shutoffs could affect some Central CA residents on Monday
Madera Community College nursing students assisting with vaccination process
Virtual events celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr.
COVID-19 variant linked to large outbreaks in Bay Area, officials say
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Show More
Coalinga police asking for help in finding attempted murder suspect
FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
Man caught living in Chicago airport for 3 months
Protesters gather outside Tower Theatre as pending sale looms
More TOP STORIES News