Creek Fire

Creek Fire: Event held in northwest Fresno to help victims, animals impacted by flames

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Families are sitting feet apart, yet coming together to help victims and their animals that have been impacted by the Creek Fire.

"Everything is so bad for everyone," says Stephen Reed. "Anything we can do to help anyone at this point."

Music is playing as folks like Reed get food and give back at The Sound of Giving benefit in northwest Fresno Saturday night.

"Americans are good people and when these things happen, you see those good things," Reed said. "This is an example of it."

The event is being hosted by Beyond The Wine.

Santiago Soto, the owner, says despite being hit hard by the pandemic, he wanted to find a way to help for animals displaces or impacted by the blaze, which is still burning and threatening thousands of structures.

"We're a new business, so we felt this was our time to come out and help the community and be impactful," he said.

He says a portion of the proceeds will be directly sent to the Central California Animal Disaster team, a nonprofit helping responders with livestock and displaced relief pets.
