Creek Fire: Fresno State pre-vet club collects donations for displaced animals

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The pre-veterinary club at Fresno State is collecting donations to assist animals evacuated from Fresno and Madera counties due to the Creek Fire.Club members held an event on Sunday at the Tractor Supply on Herndon and Brawley Avenues in northwest Fresno.Both monetary and supply donations were accepted, with team members helping distribute the donations among facilities taking in animals."We're looking for dog and cat food, specifically dry food, new blankets or bed crates or carriers," said club president Jessica McDuffee. "For large animals, we're looking for fly masks and fly spray.The club plans to be back at the same location this Thursday from 9 am to 2 pm.