88% of debris left by Creek Fire in Fresno County cleared

Approximately 88% of the properties affected have been cleared out so far.
To date, officials say 242 of the 272 participating properties have had burned metal, concrete, ash, and other debris removed.
The work is being done through California's Consolidated Debris Removal Program.
Once home sites are cleared out, state contractors will then have to complete additional work before anyone can rebuild.
