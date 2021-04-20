Creek Fire

88% of debris left by Creek Fire in Fresno County cleared

Officials say they have almost cleaned up all of the debris left behind by the Creek Fire in Fresno County.
EMBED <>More Videos

88% of debris left by Creek Fire in Fresno County cleared

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Officials say they have almost cleaned up all of the debris left behind by the Creek Fire in Fresno County.

Approximately 88% of the properties affected have been cleared out so far.

To date, officials say 242 of the 272 participating properties have had burned metal, concrete, ash, and other debris removed.

RELATED: Historic rise in wildfires challenges California to adapt to dangerous new reality

The work is being done through California's Consolidated Debris Removal Program.

Once home sites are cleared out, state contractors will then have to complete additional work before anyone can rebuild.

WATCH | Mountain Strong: Surviving the Creek Fire
EMBED More News Videos

The new documentary "Mountain Strong: Surviving the Creek Fire" is a comprehensive look at one of the state's most significant natural disasters and how a community is coming together to build from the ashes.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countycalifornia wildfiresfirecreek fire
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CREEK FIRE
New agreement brings hope for fire reduction in scars of Creek Fire
1 Year Later: The investigation into the cause of the Creek Fire
1 year after Creek Fire, Mountain community gathers in Shaver Lake
Community members grab chainsaws to protect Shaver Lake from wildfires
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
No death penalty for man convicted of murdering Kerman couple
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Show More
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
More TOP STORIES News