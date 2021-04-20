88% of debris left by Creek Fire in Fresno County cleared

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=10517511" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The new documentary "Mountain Strong: Surviving the Creek Fire" is a comprehensive look at one of the state's most significant natural disasters and how a community is coming together to build from the ashes.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Officials say they have almost cleaned up all of the debris left behind by the Creek Fire in Fresno County.Approximately 88% of the properties affected have been cleared out so far.To date, officials say 242 of the 272 participating properties have had burned metal, concrete, ash, and other debris removed.The work is being done through California's Consolidated Debris Removal Program.Once home sites are cleared out, state contractors will then have to complete additional work before anyone can rebuild.