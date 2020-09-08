Creek Fire: Rescue operation to airlift 50 trapped at Lake Edison 'unsuccessful'

Updated info on MCI event at FYI: rescue efforts were unsuccessful, military pilots tried valiantly to land but heavy smoke conditions prevented a safe approach, another effort will be made shortly to evacuate the trapped people in Lake Edison and China Peak using night vision. — Fresno Fire PIO (@FresnoFire) September 8, 2020

Fresno Fire is on scene of a possible Multi Casualty Incident, reports of up to 50 people being rescued and flown in to FYI, will update with more accurate information as it becomes available. Please follow all evacuation orders. pic.twitter.com/VbCQKicdOR — Fresno Fire PIO (@FresnoFire) September 8, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A rescue operation to airlift scores of people trapped by the Creek Fire at Lake Edison and China Peak was unsuccessful, authorities say.The Fresno Fire Department says up to 50 people were waiting be rescued at the lake area and that there may be multiple casualties.However, the heavy smoke conditions made it impossible for the Chinook aircraft piloted by military personnel to approach them.Another effort will be made shortly to evacuate the trapped people using night vision, Fresno Fire says..The evacuees were going to be flown in to Fresno Yosemite International Airport by the Chinook, according to Fresno Fire.Fresno Fire and EMS units are on the ground at the National Guard base at Peach and Dakota to treat those rescued.