Creek Fire

Creek Fire: Rescue operation to airlift 50 trapped at Lake Edison 'unsuccessful'

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A rescue operation to airlift scores of people trapped by the Creek Fire at Lake Edison and China Peak was unsuccessful, authorities say.

The Fresno Fire Department says up to 50 people were waiting be rescued at the lake area and that there may be multiple casualties.

However, the heavy smoke conditions made it impossible for the Chinook aircraft piloted by military personnel to approach them.

Another effort will be made shortly to evacuate the trapped people using night vision, Fresno Fire says..



The evacuees were going to be flown in to Fresno Yosemite International Airport by the Chinook, according to Fresno Fire.

Fresno Fire and EMS units are on the ground at the National Guard base at Peach and Dakota to treat those rescued.



Stay with Action News for this developing story.
