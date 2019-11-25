Crews investigating cause of massive fire at southeast Fresno business

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Fire crews are investigating the cause of a massive blaze at a southeast Fresno business.It broke out around 1 a.m. Monday on Orange and Church Avenues, quickly sending flames and smoke high into the air.According to fire crews, several pallets and mattresses caught fire sending flames high into the air.About 20 firefighters from both Fresno city and county fire are still on scene as the fire continues to smolder.Crews say no one has been hurt.