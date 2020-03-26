hazmat

Crews respond to possible hazmat situation at Merced Co. Human Services Agency

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Emergency crews are responding to a possible hazmat situation at the Merced County Human Services Agency on Wardrobe Avenue.

It was reported at around 8:30 a.m.

Merced County Fire says a yellowish powder was found in an exterior mail drop box, and the powder was also spread around the grounds.

Firefighters in protective gear are investigating the incident.

Officials say at this time there is no danger to employees and no evacuations have been issued.

Merced Police say it appears the same powdery substance was found at another HSA facility on Main Street. The powder was found near the exterior mailbox and around the grounds.

Emergency crews are treating the second incident as another possible hazmat situation.

Meanwhile, investigators are reviewing surveillance video in both areas to see if they can spot a suspect placing the powder.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
