Hanford Police, Kings County Sheriff's Office track down suspect with multiple charges

The Hanford Police Department and Kings County Sheriff's Office collectively worked to track down 31-year-old Paris Billing Sunday afternoon.Hanford Police asked for help from the Kings County Sheriff's Office because Billing was driving in their area.Authorities say Billing was driving over 100 MPH near HWY 198 and El Dorado Ave. The California Highway Patrol set up a spike strip in an attempt to stop them.Officers say Billing hit the spike strip and ended up crashing into an orchard. He suffered injuries due to the collision and was transported to Community Regional Medical Center.KCSO says BIlling was wanted for domestic violence, a stolen vehicle and a child abuse investigation.