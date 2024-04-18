Guns found after arresting driver following chase in Fresno County, CHP says

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A driver is under arrest after allegedly leading CHP officers on a chase through Fresno County.

Officers attempted to pull over a car that was speeding at Elm and Elkhorn before 3:30 am Thursday.

The driver refused to stop, leading to a pursuit until officers lost sight of the vehicle.

The CHP later found the car abandoned in an orchard at Elkhorn and Fruit.

With the help of their H-40 helicopter, they followed footprints on the ground until they found and arrested a man believed to be the driver.

Upon searching the car, officers recovered three stolen firearms, surveillance equipment, and stolen property.

They say the driver will be booked on several charges, including evading an officer and possessing stolen property and firearms.