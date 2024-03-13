Community Regional Medical Center experiencing an influx in emergency room visits

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Community Regional Medical Center is experiencing a high number of emergency room visits.

CRMC says it's working to address the challenges but is also asking for the public's help.

If you're experiencing symptoms such as ear aches, migraines, minor cuts, rashes or a common cold, you're asked to use walk-in urgent care or see your primary care physician.

If you have difficulty breathing, severe burns, seizures, a severe allergic reaction or other life-threatening conditions, you should go to the emergency room.

"Patient safety is of the utmost importance. We are working to quickly address the capacity challenges across our system, but we are also asking for the public's help. Please know we will continue to do everything we can to ensure our patients are getting the right care, in the right environment, right when they need it," said in a news release by CRMC.