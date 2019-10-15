Cuba Gooding Jr. back in New York City court, facing 2 new counts of forcible touching

MIDTOWN, Manhattan -- Oscar-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr. was back in court in New York City for his groping case Tuesday, and he learned his is facing two additional counts of forcible touching.
Gooding's attorney admitted prior to court that he didn't yet know details about the new accusations, but he claimed they were not not credible.
The details of the additional charges have not yet been released, but they reportedly come from one additional accuser.
Gooding's attorney asked for the cases to be severed and tried separately rather than in one indictment, and defense motions will be filed in November.
The "Jerry Maguire" actor pleaded not guilty and was released on his own recognizance. He is due back in court in December for the judge's decision.
Gooding was previously accused of groping a woman at a rooftop bar near Times Square back in June.
A criminal complaint filed by prosecutors in Manhattan accused Gooding of placing his hand on a 29-year-old woman's breast and squeezing it without her consent at Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge near Times Square on June 9.
The woman told police she believed Gooding was intoxicated, and the 51-year-old "Jerry Maguire" star was arrested four days later after turning himself in to police.
He pleaded not guilty to forcible touching and sexual abuse charges and was released on his own recognizance after about six hours in police custody.
A judge in August rejected his request to have the case thrown out.
Gooding's legal team claims there is surveillance video that will exonerate him, but the judge ruled that the conflicting accounts should be resolved at a trial.
He could face up to a year in prison if convicted on the original count.
