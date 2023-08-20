Couple shares secret to 73-year marriage at vow renewal ceremony

So, what's their secret? The duo made a pact early on in their marriage.

After 73 years, a bride and groom are taking another walk down the aisle.

Mary and Richard Tarchinski are 93 years old. They decided to renew their vows in front of their family.

The two met in high school and Richard says when he saw Mary, he said, "that's the girl for me!".

The couple has nine children. So, what's their secret?

The duo made a pact early on in their marriage.

"Whoever wants to leave the marriage has to take the kids. And none of them want to take nine kids," Mary said.

Those kids couldn't be more proud.

One daughter says her mom and dad still sit together in their loveseat holding hands.

