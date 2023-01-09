Valley veteran using art therapy to help community

A Valley veteran is keeping costs low at her ceramics studio to inspire creativity for everyone.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Cindy Williams is in the business of creating memories -- and uses her love of art as a platform.

This weekend, class held in the shop off of Selland and Holland Avenues in Northwest Fresno caters to people of all skill levels.

But Cindy doesn't see her students as customers.

"That's what wakes me up in the morning and gets me down here," she said. "It makes me choke up a little. They're my family."

Williams started CW Ceramics with her partner in 2009 after spending almost 40 years in the Army Reserve.

"When I got back from Iraq, I was a nurse," she said. "I didn't want to go back to that nursing."

After losing her partner in February of last year, Williams has poured her heart into helping others hone their craft to use as an outlet.

In addition to classes, she hosts private events, fundraisers, parties and theme nights.

"Working with the clay, there's just a sense of you in it," says Julianne Lipe. "The Zen is just very calming. The energy here is amazing. For me, it's very healing."

Six months ago, Lipe was looking for art therapy.

"I found her on social media, I came to a diva night with about six of my girlfriends and now, I'm here three nights a week," she said.

Pieces start at $9. Private parties start at $14 per person.

"This is a creative outlet for a lot of people, but it's affordable," Williams said. "That's the main thing -- we want to make art affordable.

