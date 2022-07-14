Arts & Entertainment

Tyra Banks returns as host of 'Dancing with the Stars' on Disney+ with new co-host Alfonso Ribeiro

EMBED <>More Videos

Tyra Banks returns as host of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ on Disney+ with new co-host Alfonso Ribiero

BURBANK, Calif. -- Tyra Banks is back as host and executive producer of "Dancing with the Stars" for her third consecutive season. Joining her as co-host is former "DWTS" champion Alfonso Ribeiro.

Expert judges Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough also resume their seats on the ballroom floor.

"'Dancing with the Stars' has been such an important part of my life for so many years, and I am ecstatic to officially re-join this tight-knit family as co-host," said Ribeiro.

"Having such a fun-loving, longtime friend as co-host warms my heart. Plus, he's won the competition before, so he knows exactly what the stars are going through. Bantering back and forth with him live is going to be so much fun!" said Banks.

After 30 seasons on ABC, "Dancing with the Stars" moves to its new home on Disney+, premiering exclusively in the U.S. and Canada this fall, and making "Dancing with the Stars" the first live series to debut on the streaming service.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentdancing with the stars
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Washburn Fire in Yosemite National Park grows to over 4,200 acres
Family feud leads to 19-year-old killing his own sister: Fresno police
Program helping CA residents struggling with mortgage payments
WNBA's Brittney Griner back in Russian court after guilty plea
4 Visalia officers injured while trying to arrest suspect
Woman killed in crash between sedan and semi-tanker in Fresno County
Woman hit and killed by truck in north Fresno, police say
Show More
Thinking of buying a car? You might be in for sticker shock
Clovis police shoot man who was reported to be armed and disturbed
New mural in Fresno's Calwa Park honors neighborhood's unique culture
Yosemite Cinema in Oakhurst offers breathtaking VR experience of park
Deputies investigating armed robbery at Tulare County market
More TOP STORIES News