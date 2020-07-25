parade

Parade held to welcome home Valley officer who underwent brain surgery

Dozens of law enforcement officers and community members gathered to welcome home one of their own on Friday.

After suffering a stroke at the age of 43, officer Darren Morrison developed Holmes Tremor.

He was recently matched with doctors at UCSF and underwent brain surgery for the rare condition.

Coordinating the parade was Darren's wife Megan and her work family at Anderson Striping and Construction.

Project coordinator Amanda Haynes said, "We wanted to show him without a doubt the family here at Anderson Striping supports him."

Law enforcement agencies including California Highway Patrol, Tulare County Sheriff's Office, Reedley Police, and Dinuba Police, were also present.

CHP Sgt Mike Trenholm said, "When you put the uniform on you become part of a very proud team."

A delighted Officer Morrison said, "It's a huge family. I'm just blessed to be a part of it. I'm going to miss it that's for sure."

After spending several years on the force with Tulare County and Dinuba Police, Officer Darren Morrison served 18 years with the California Highway Patrol, a job where he'd meet his wife Megan, who was a dispatcher at the time.

In August of 2018 at the age of 43, Darren suffered a stroke.

With the support of his wife and their six children, he kept his spirits up despite the rarity of his condition.

Their 6-year wedding anniversary brought the ultimate gift.

"I got lucky. Dr. Starr at UCSF is one of the best in the world," says Morrison.

The couple spent their anniversary at the hospital where Morrison received Deep Brain Stimulation.

The device implanted during surgery is a new treatment for Holmes Tremor, something his doctors at UCSF say will end up in medical journals.

Though his time on the force has come to an end, Officer Morrison's commitment to helping others will continue. He says he's thankful "it's going to give so many other people the hope that they can get better and there's a way to get better."
