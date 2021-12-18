Society

Daughter joins emotional final call for veteran Fresno CHP sergeant

EMBED <>More Videos

Daughter answers emotional final call for veteran Fresno CHP sergeant

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno California Highway Patrol veteran who protected Valley drivers for decades answered his final dispatch call.

Motorcycle Sergeant James Del Carlo retired after a 26-year career in law enforcement.

And with much emotion, his eldest daughter responded on the radio on Friday - in her own uniform.

Officer Lauren Del Carlo followed in her dad's footsteps in the CHP.

She serves in Santa Cruz.

Sergeant James Del Carlo began his career with the California Department of Corrections before becoming a CHP officer and eventually a motorcycle sergeant.

Family, friends, and colleagues gathered at the Central Division office in southeast Fresno to thank him for his service and wish him 'clear highways and many happy journeys' in retirement.

"It means so much to me to have them here to share the moment of something that I've worked for for 26 years. And to have my daughter take my footsteps as she's in the department now. It's something. This department has very much taken care of my family for many years. It's a wonderful department and a professional organization at that," said Sgt. Del Carlo.

He retires at a challenging time for law enforcement, with a state-wide shortage of officers.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnochpcalifornia highway patrolretirement
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Clovis Unified students head back to class amid new COVID protocols
Multi-agency operation cracks down on street racing in Fresno County
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Receive a child tax credit? Look out for a letter from the IRS
Robots filling in staffing shortages at CA hotels, no tips expected
Man killed in suspected hit-and-run crash in Reedley, CHP says
Man shot by Fresno police, accused of stabbing K9 identified
Show More
End of an era: Classic BlackBerry phones will stop working Jan. 4
Jerry Dyer reflects on 1st year as Fresno mayor
Cressman's General Store selling stickers to help fund new flagpole
New proposal could change trend of customers moving to solar energy
Pedestrian hit and killed by alleged drunk driver in Tulare
More TOP STORIES News