4 killed in head-on crash in Madera County

It happened before midnight on Highway 41 and Avenue 15.
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Four people were killed in a head-on crash in Madera County on Friday night.

It happened before midnight on Highway 41 and Avenue 15.


Officers say a black Honda Accord and a white Scion collided on the roadway, but investigators are still trying to determine what caused the cars to crash.

Investigators say each car had two people and all four were pronounced dead at the crash site.


There is no word if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

Northbound Avenue 15 at Northbound Highway 41 has reopened to traffic.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
madera countyfatal crash
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins dies after being hit by car
Valley organizations react to ongoing violence
Woman hit, killed by car while trying to run across Fresno street
Ukraine's president calls deadly train station strike 'war crime'
Fresno State forms Title IX task force
Woman run over twice in central Fresno, police say
Kerman father killed in family's second DUI tragedy
Show More
Fresno County deputies searching for at-risk 86-year-old man
Woman hit and killed by Merced police officer, authorities say
1 killed in crash with big rig in Fresno County, CHP says
Police warn gel blaster toy gun social media trend can be dangerous
Central California feeling impact of sudden temperature spike
More TOP STORIES News