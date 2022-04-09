4 killed in head-on crash in Madera County

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Four people were killed in a head-on crash in Madera County on Friday night.It happened before midnight on Highway 41 and Avenue 15.Officers say a black Honda Accord and a white Scion collided on the roadway, but investigators are still trying to determine what caused the cars to crash.Investigators say each car had two people and all four were pronounced dead at the crash site.There is no word if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.Northbound Avenue 15 at Northbound Highway 41 has reopened to traffic.