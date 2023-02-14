2 teens killed in suspected DUI crashes in Valley on Super Bowl Sunday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two deadly DUI crashes took the lives of two teenagers over the weekend, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers say around 5:30 am Sunday, 25-year-old Erick Torres of Bakersfield was driving with three people in his truck.

He crashed at a curve in the road on Elkhorn Avenue near Jameson Avenue in Fresno County.

His passenger, identified as 16-year-old Jesus Rodriguez of Mexico, was not seat belted and was ejected from the vehicle. He died at the scene.

The two other passengers and Torres had minor injuries.

Investigators determined Torres had been drinking and arrested him for vehicular manslaughter and DUI.

Just after 6 pm on Sunday evening, a head-on collision on Avenue 15 near Road 39 1/2 left a 19-year-old Madera woman dead.

Investigators says 24 year old Lorenzo Morales-Cortes was suspected of drinking and driving.

They say he drifted into the 19-year-old driver's lane.

He had major injuries and was taken to the hospital and placed under arrest.

The CHP says this isn't his first suspected DUI.

"This particular driver had a prior DUI in Fresno that he's still dealing with," said California Highway Patrol officer Javier Ruvalcaba.

Officers say in the Madera area last year, there were 34 deadly crashes. 11 of those were DUI related.

"You can imagine, if you widen your search it's going to be much greater," Ruvalcaba said.

The Fresno Police Department held a DUI checkpoint Sunday night to watch for impaired drivers on the roadways after the Super Bowl.

Five people were arrested for suspicion of DUI.

Clovis Police were on saturation patrol for drunk and drugged drivers and arrested two people.

Law enforcement is reminding drivers that there are major consequences to their actions when they get behind the wheel.

"Drugs and alcohol and driving don't mix. If you drink don't drive and if you drive don't drink," said Ruvalcaba.

Torres was arrested and booked into jail, where he is being held on $63,000 bail.

Morales-Cortes is still being treated at the hospital for his injuries. He will be booked into jail.