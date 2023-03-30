Debris removal program helping residents hit hard by flooding in Tulare County

As of Wednesday, Tulare County officials say they have received about 800 damaged property reports.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County families who had their homes damaged by rising waters are now getting help through a new program.

Several communities in Tulare County have experienced flooding throughout their homes.

As of Wednesday, officials say the county has received about 800 damaged property reports.

Families say they've done their best to clean up and save what they can, but many lost everything.

"It's even more sad when you have to see your kid, and they ask for their stuff and you have to tell them that it's gone," said Zaira Velasquez, a Woodlake resident.

Velasquez says she had to throw out everything from her Woodlake home, including furniture, her stove, clothes, and more.

She placed the piles of debris from her home outside, and she says volunteers with the city picked it up.

Recently, the county launched the debris removal program also to help families.

Velasquez says it was a relief for someone to help her and says she's glad a program will help her neighbors in the county.

"It's a big relief because now we don't have to worry about getting a truck to throw stuff out," Velasquez said.

The county will help cities that need support but say they plan to go to areas like Allensworth and Alpaugh.

A pick-up date has yet to be set, but officials are asking families to prepare by following specific guidelines, like placing piles in an area that will not cause traffic and separating items into different piles.

"Like construction debris, that would be one pile. Vegetation that could be another one and also hazardous waste...like fertilizer or oil keep that separate," said Tulare County Resource Management Agency (RMA) Associate Director Michael Washam.

If you have specific questions, you can call the Flood Hotline at (559) 802-9791.

Once a pick-up date is set, it will be posted on the county's website and social media.