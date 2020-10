FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County sheriff's deputies are searching for the suspects who shot a man in Del Rey on Monday night.Authorities say a man in his 20s was in front of Better Buy Market on Morro Avenue near Wildwood around 9 pm when he was shot.Investigators say the man had an argument with some people just before the gunfire erupted.The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He is expected to recover.