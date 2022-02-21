u.s. & world

Department of Homeland Security testing robots to patrol US-Mexico border

The Department of Homeland Security is testing new technology to patrol the U.S.-Mexico border.

The devices look like robot dogs, but they are officially known as automated ground surveillance vehicles.

The robots are able to climb over rough terrain, don't need water or food, and aren't afraid of rattlesnakes.

The only drawback is that they run on batteries, which only gives them about four hours in the field at one time.

The robot can capture evidence in remote desert areas and can relay real-time data back to headquarters.

There's no timetable for deploying them just yet.
